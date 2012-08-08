Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iraqi joint forces began the operation on Thursday after the terrorist group reportedly carried out several attacks on security personnel in southwestern Kirkuk.
“Joint security forces -- including elements from the army, police and the Hashd al-Shaabi -- killed 44 ISIL militants in Kirkuk’s Al-Riyadh, Al-Hawija and Al-Abbasi areas,” Police Captain Hamed al-Obeidi said.
Eleven others, al-Obeidi said, had been captured by Iraqi forces.
“The militants were hiding out in different areas of southwestern Kirkuk," he added, going on to note that the mopping-up operation was still underway.
Last October, Iraqi forces captured Kirkuk’s Hawija district (roughly 45 kilometers west of Kirkuk city), which had been considered one of the terrorist group’s last strongholds in northern Iraq.
In recent months, ISIL has suffered a string of major defeats in both Iraq and Syria after overrunning vast swathes of territory in both countries in mid-2014.
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens