Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:34, 05 January 2018 Friday
Iraq
16:52, 05 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 40 ISIL militants were killed Friday -- and almost a dozen others captured -- in a wide-ranging security sweep in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk province, according to local security sources.

Iraqi joint forces began the operation on Thursday after the terrorist group reportedly carried out several attacks on security personnel in southwestern Kirkuk.

“Joint security forces -- including elements from the army, police and the Hashd al-Shaabi -- killed 44 ISIL militants in Kirkuk’s Al-Riyadh, Al-Hawija and Al-Abbasi areas,” Police Captain Hamed al-Obeidi said.

Eleven others, al-Obeidi said, had been captured by Iraqi forces.

“The militants were hiding out in different areas of southwestern Kirkuk," he added, going on to note that the mopping-up operation was still underway.

Last October, Iraqi forces captured Kirkuk’s Hawija district (roughly 45 kilometers west of Kirkuk city), which had been considered one of the terrorist group’s last strongholds in northern Iraq.

In recent months, ISIL has suffered a string of major defeats in both Iraq and Syria after overrunning vast swathes of territory in both countries in mid-2014.



Related Iraq Kirkuk
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast

State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff

Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

15 others also wounded in attack, says security official
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance
Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged  
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens

News

Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Iraqi Turkmen Front offices attacked in Kirkuk
Iraqi Turkmen Front offices attacked in Kirkuk

US sends military equipment 'only' to Kirkuk: Diplomat
US sends military equipment 'only' to Kirkuk Diplomat

Iraq uncovers mass grave in Kirkuk: Governor
Iraq uncovers mass grave in Kirkuk Governor

Kirkuk Arabs demand to know fate of jailed loved ones
Kirkuk Arabs demand to know fate of jailed loved ones

Turkey, Iraq discuss Kirkuk oil exports via Ceyhan port
Turkey Iraq discuss Kirkuk oil exports via Ceyhan port

Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province

Iran reopens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdish region
Iran reopens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdish region

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq

Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 