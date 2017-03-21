Turkey urges ‘new approach’ in ties with Germany

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday emphasized on the need for a new phase in relations between Turkey and Germany, which have been strained since the July 2016 defeated coup.

In an article penned for Germany’s Funke Media Group, Cavusoglu called for friendly cooperation between the two countries.

“Through the lenses of common interests, it is time to adopt new approaches in Turkey-Germany relations,” he wrote.

Citing the April 16, 2017, constitutional referendum in Turkey and Germany’s federal elections on Sept. 24 last year as the barriers for the solution of the strained ties between two countries, Cavusoglu criticized Germany’s one-sided and reductionist attitude towards Turkey.

However, he emphasized on the importance of German politicians' as well as media’s interest in Turkey, even if it was in a negative light, as a sign of Turkey’s perceived influence in the global arena.

After the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, ties between Turkey and Germany strained as Turkish politicians criticized their German counterparts for failing to show strong solidarity with the government against the attempted military takeover.

Underlining the effect of Turkey-Germany relations on regional peace, Cavusoglu said: “What is rational [is] that we should retain our ties [in a] friendly [manner] and in a cooperation-oriented [environment] as we have since three centuries.

“As a beginning, we should agree on forming a frame for a new understanding to break the current crisis gyre in our relations,” he said.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Germany should refrain from “bullhorn diplomacy”, adding the need for an “uninterrupted high-level political dialogue” and a more “empathetic” tone in relations.