Turkey urges ‘new approach’ in ties with Germany

World Bulletin / News Desk
In an article penned for Germany’s Funke Media Group, Cavusoglu called for friendly cooperation between the two countries.
“Through the lenses of common interests, it is time to adopt new approaches in Turkey-Germany relations,” he wrote.
Citing the April 16, 2017, constitutional referendum in Turkey and Germany’s federal elections on Sept. 24 last year as the barriers for the solution of the strained ties between two countries, Cavusoglu criticized Germany’s one-sided and reductionist attitude towards Turkey.
However, he emphasized on the importance of German politicians' as well as media’s interest in Turkey, even if it was in a negative light, as a sign of Turkey’s perceived influence in the global arena.
After the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, ties between Turkey and Germany strained as Turkish politicians criticized their German counterparts for failing to show strong solidarity with the government against the attempted military takeover.
Underlining the effect of Turkey-Germany relations on regional peace, Cavusoglu said: “What is rational [is] that we should retain our ties [in a] friendly [manner] and in a cooperation-oriented [environment] as we have since three centuries.
“As a beginning, we should agree on forming a frame for a new understanding to break the current crisis gyre in our relations,” he said.
Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Germany should refrain from “bullhorn diplomacy”, adding the need for an “uninterrupted high-level political dialogue” and a more “empathetic” tone in relations.
7 convicted for holding Turkish Naval Academy's rear admiral hostage during 2016 defeated coup
‘It is time to adopt new approaches in Turkey-Germany relations,' Foreign Minister Cavusoglu writes in German media outlet
The leading angel investors from 75 countries too meet in Istanbul on Feb. 18-20
Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to 'people and Government of Nigeria'
Erdogan and Macron to discuss cooperation in economy, trade, defense, counterterrorism
Kasimpasa defender says things went tough in France for immigrants after Sept. 11 terrorist attack in US
Around 300 grams of cocaine found in cargo package, which arrived from Netherlands
Turkish President strongly criticizes recent US court decision in Turkish banker case
Professor Sedat Aybar says Turkey’s Africa policies are more realistic now as opposed to ‘romantic approaches’ of past
Turkish president says both countries have important steps to take politically, strategically and economically
Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) MP Idris Baluken has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison on terror-related charges
Recep Akdag says Turkey is end point for drug trafficking
Turkish police coordinates with foreign interlocutors for extraditions from 32 countries
US court decision on Hakan Atilla case is 'unjust and unfortunate', Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Prosecutor tells police to round up 70 Fetullah Terrorist Organization suspects, majority of them military personnel
Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey