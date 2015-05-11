Istanbul: 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case

World Bulletin / News Desk
Five out of the seven convicts were given aggravated life sentences for “violating the constitution” plus 12 years for “deprivation of liberty”.
The suspects had been convicted for holding a real admiral of the Turkish Naval Academy hostage during the July 15 defeated coup.
Separately, a couple in southern Adana province were sentenced to six years and three months in jail for being a member of an armed terrorist organization.
A criminal high court in southern Gaziantep convicted and sentenced to 15 years a woman who was allegedly collecting money for the terrorist organization and organizing meetings for them.
The defeated coup of July 15, 2016, left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
7 convicted for holding Turkish Naval Academy's rear admiral hostage during 2016 defeated coup
‘It is time to adopt new approaches in Turkey-Germany relations,' Foreign Minister Cavusoglu writes in German media outlet
The leading angel investors from 75 countries too meet in Istanbul on Feb. 18-20
Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to 'people and Government of Nigeria'
Erdogan and Macron to discuss cooperation in economy, trade, defense, counterterrorism
Kasimpasa defender says things went tough in France for immigrants after Sept. 11 terrorist attack in US
Around 300 grams of cocaine found in cargo package, which arrived from Netherlands
Turkish President strongly criticizes recent US court decision in Turkish banker case
Professor Sedat Aybar says Turkey’s Africa policies are more realistic now as opposed to ‘romantic approaches’ of past
Turkish president says both countries have important steps to take politically, strategically and economically
Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) MP Idris Baluken has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison on terror-related charges
Recep Akdag says Turkey is end point for drug trafficking
Turkish police coordinates with foreign interlocutors for extraditions from 32 countries
US court decision on Hakan Atilla case is 'unjust and unfortunate', Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Prosecutor tells police to round up 70 Fetullah Terrorist Organization suspects, majority of them military personnel
Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey