Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:36, 06 January 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
10:05, 06 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Afghan refugees in Pakistan reluctant to return home
Afghan refugees in Pakistan reluctant to return home

Refugees will be bound to return to Afghanistan after 30 days, according to new regulations

World Bulletin / News Desk

Samiullah Abdullah, 12, is among the several thousand grandchildren of the Afghan war, who are seeking refuge in Pakistan.

His parents were born in Pakistan in the 1980s, when then Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in what followed a nine-year-long war.

“I have never been to Afghanistan. I know nothing about my country. But people here call me an Afghan,” he said.

Abdullah is among the 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan whose fate hangs in the balance after Pakistan refused to extend their duration of stay for another year.

In a meeting chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, it was decided that the validity of their residency documents, called Proof of Registration cards, will only be extended for 30 days -- after which they will have to return to their home country.

The issue will be raised with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the international community, said a statement released after the meeting.

"Pakistan’s economy has carried the burden of hosting Afghan refugees since long and in the present circumstances it cannot sustain it further," it added.

 

 



Related Pakistan refugee
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance

National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
US says Iran on notice at Security Council meeting
US says Iran ‘on notice’ at Security Council meeting

Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast

State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff

Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

15 others also wounded in attack, says security official

News

2017 Mediterranean refugee arrivals down by almost half
2017 Mediterranean refugee arrivals down by almost half

55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Turkish council, nationalist group aid Syrian refugees
Turkish council nationalist group aid Syrian refugees

EU’s Tusk says refugee quota ‘ineffective’
EU s Tusk says refugee quota ineffective

Turkish police hold 96 illegal migrants, refugees
Turkish police hold 96 illegal migrants refugees

Turkey: Syrian refugee children see play in Istanbul
Turkey Syrian refugee children see play in Istanbul

US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan

Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan
Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet

Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir
Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir

India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors
India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 