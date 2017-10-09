Erdogan arrives in Istanbul from Paris

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Istanbul early Saturday after a day-long visit to France.
Erdogan was in Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
During his visit, the Turkish president held a private meeting at the Elysee Palace.
Economic cooperation, bilateral trade, defense industry, counterterrorism and regional issues were discussed during the two leaders' talks as well as ties between Turkey and France.
Erdogan was accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, EU Minister Omer Celik and Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.
Bulgarian prime minister will also be present in the ceremony
Case of Hakan Atilla is based on fabricated evidence by FETO, Binali Yildirim says
Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rises 11 percent year-on-year in 2017
Turkish president says foreign investors enjoy same rights as Turkish businessmen in Turkey
Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to 'people and Government of Nigeria'
7 convicted for holding Turkish Naval Academy's rear admiral hostage during 2016 defeated coup
‘It is time to adopt new approaches in Turkey-Germany relations,' Foreign Minister Cavusoglu writes in German media outlet
The leading angel investors from 75 countries too meet in Istanbul on Feb. 18-20
Erdogan and Macron to discuss cooperation in economy, trade, defense, counterterrorism
Kasimpasa defender says things went tough in France for immigrants after Sept. 11 terrorist attack in US
Around 300 grams of cocaine found in cargo package, which arrived from Netherlands
Turkish President strongly criticizes recent US court decision in Turkish banker case
Professor Sedat Aybar says Turkey’s Africa policies are more realistic now as opposed to ‘romantic approaches’ of past
Turkish president says both countries have important steps to take politically, strategically and economically