10:30, 06 January 2018 Saturday

Erdogan arrives in Istanbul from Paris

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Istanbul early Saturday after a day-long visit to France.

Erdogan was in Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit, the Turkish president held a private meeting at the Elysee Palace.

Economic cooperation, bilateral trade, defense industry, counterterrorism and regional issues were discussed during the two leaders' talks as well as ties between Turkey and France.

Erdogan was accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, EU Minister Omer Celik and Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.