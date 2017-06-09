Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:35, 06 January 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
13:44, 06 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Bomb blast in Jammu Kashmir kills 4 Indian policemen
Bomb blast in Jammu Kashmir kills 4 Indian policemen

Attack occurs on 25th anniversary of Sopore massacre in which Indian forces had killed 57 civillians

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four Indian policemen were killed and two others wounded on Saturday in a bomb attack in the disputed Jammu Kashmir region.

Militants carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in a deserted market square in northern Sopore town at 10.30 a.m. local time (0500GMT) when the policemen were carrying out their routine patrol, police officials in the region said.

There were no civilian casualties in the blast as the market was closed to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1993 Sopore massacre in which 57 civilians were killed by the Indian armed forces.

According to reports in the local media, militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack while speaking to the news agency GNS.

Mehbooba Mufti, chief minister of the Indian-administered region condemned the killings.

"Pained to hear that four policemen have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families," Mufti tweeted.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

The two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- since they were partitioned in 1947, two over Kashmir.

Also in Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire came into effect in 2003.

Kashmiri resistance groups in Jammu Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

More than 70,000 people have reportedly been killed in the conflict since 1989. India maintains more than half a million troops in the disputed region.



Related kashmir india
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance

National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
US says Iran on notice at Security Council meeting
US says Iran ‘on notice’ at Security Council meeting

Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast

State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff

Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

15 others also wounded in attack, says security official

News

Children killed in latest Mumbai blaze
Children killed in latest Mumbai blaze

Indian state leaves 13 million citizens off register
Indian state leaves 13 million citizens off register

Indian police arrest two over deadly restaurant fire
Indian police arrest two over deadly restaurant fire

Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir
Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir

India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors
India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors

Indian army major, 3 troops killed in cross-border fire
Indian army major 3 troops killed in cross-border fire

'5 militants' killed in Jammu Kashmir gunbattles
5 militants' killed in Jammu Kashmir gunbattles

5 militants killed in Jammu Kashmir gun battle
5 militants killed in Jammu Kashmir gun battle

Kashmiris observe 'Jammu Martyrs' Day'
Kashmiris observe 'Jammu Martyrs' Day'

Kashmir: 3 militants, 1 Indian soldier killed
Kashmir 3 militants 1 Indian soldier killed

27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 