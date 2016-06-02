Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:44, 06 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 14:22, 06 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish police arrest 17 FETO suspects
Turkish police arrest 17 FETO suspects

Istanbul-based operation conducted across 9 provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish police arrested at least 17 people early Saturday over suspected links with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to security sources.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

The Istanbul-based operation was conducted across nine provinces, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The arrests came after the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 36 FETO suspects, including academics, journalists and former police officers.

The suspects were wanted by the police for using ByLock -- an encrypted mobile phone application used by FETO members to communicate during and after the defeated July 16, 2016 coup, the source added.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO

Case of Hakan Atilla is based on fabricated evidence by FETO, Binali Yildirim says
Turkish police arrest 17 FETO suspects
Turkish police arrest 17 FETO suspects

Istanbul-based operation conducted across 9 provinces
Turkish air passenger traffic soars in 2017
Turkish air passenger traffic soars in 2017

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rises 11 percent year-on-year in 2017
Erdogan invites French firms to join Turkey's progress
Erdogan invites French firms to join Turkey's progress

Turkish president says foreign investors enjoy same rights as Turkish businessmen in Turkey
Erdogan arrives in Istanbul from Paris
Erdogan arrives in Istanbul from Paris

Erdogan was in Paris at the invitation of Macron
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria

Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to 'people and Government of Nigeria'
Istanbul 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case
Istanbul: 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case

7 convicted for holding Turkish Naval Academy's rear admiral hostage during 2016 defeated coup
Turkey urges new approach in ties with Germany
Turkey urges ‘new approach’ in ties with Germany

‘It is time to adopt new approaches in Turkey-Germany relations,' Foreign Minister Cavusoglu writes in German media outlet
Istanbul to host world's business angels
Istanbul to host world's business angels

The leading angel investors from 75 countries too meet in Istanbul on Feb. 18-20
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit

Erdogan and Macron to discuss cooperation in economy, trade, defense, counterterrorism
Tunisian footballer says he is lucky to be in Turkey
Tunisian footballer says he is ‘lucky’ to be in Turkey

Kasimpasa defender says things went tough in France for immigrants after Sept. 11 terrorist attack in US
Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package
Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package

Around 300 grams of cocaine found in cargo package, which arrived from Netherlands
US should reconsider sense of justice Erdogan says
US should reconsider sense of justice, Erdogan says

Turkish President strongly criticizes recent US court decision in Turkish banker case
Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations
Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations

Professor Sedat Aybar says Turkey’s Africa policies are more realistic now as opposed to ‘romantic approaches’ of past
Erdogan says France visit to improve bilateral ties
Erdogan says France visit to improve bilateral ties

Turkish president says both countries have important steps to take politically, strategically and economically
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) MP Idris Baluken has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison on terror-related charges

News

Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO

Turkey: Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects
Turkey Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects

15 get life sentences over FETO links
15 get life sentences over FETO links

Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects
Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects

AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Turkey ‘neutralized’ over 2,000 terrorists in year
Turkey neutralized over 2 000 terrorists in year

Turkish air passenger traffic soars in 2017
Turkish air passenger traffic soars in 2017

Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria

Istanbul: 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case
Istanbul 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case

Turkey urges ‘new approach’ in ties with Germany
Turkey urges new approach in ties with Germany

Istanbul to host world's business angels
Istanbul to host world's business angels

Turkey’s Kartepe welcomes thousands of skiers
Turkey s Kartepe welcomes thousands of skiers






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 