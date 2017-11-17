Saudi Arabia arrests 11 princes after protest

World Bulletin / News Desk
Eleven Saudi princes were reportedly arrested for protesting at a royal palace in the capital Riyadh, according to local media on Saturday.
The princes gathered at the Qasr a-Hokm to demand reversing a royal decree suspending payments for their water and electricity bills and compensations for the execution in 2016 of a relative convicted in a murder case, online news website sabq.org said.
The website, citing unnamed sources, said the princes were detained by the royal guards after they refused to leave the palace.
According to the news website, the princes were sent to Al-Hair prison in preparation to be put on trial.
Saudi authorities did not issue any official statement about the incident.
In November, Saudi authorities arrested dozens of royal family members, current and former senior officials in a massive anti-corruption sweep in the oil-rich kingdom.
