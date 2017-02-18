press agenda on January 07

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend inauguration ceremony of Iron Church and Bogazici University alumni program.
ISTANBUL - Erdogan to receive Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to host a lunch in honor of Borisov following the inauguration ceremony of Iron Church.
NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA - Turkish Cypriots to head for snap general elections to elect their parliamentary deputies.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Monitoring developments over ongoing demonstrations across Iran.
