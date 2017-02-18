Update: 09:44, 07 January 2018 Sunday

press agenda on January 07

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend inauguration ceremony of Iron Church and Bogazici University alumni program.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan to receive Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to host a lunch in honor of Borisov following the inauguration ceremony of Iron Church.

NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Turkish Cypriots to head for snap general elections to elect their parliamentary deputies.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Monitoring developments over ongoing demonstrations across Iran.