10:05, 07 January 2018 Sunday

Middle East largest Orthodox cathedral opens in Egypt

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt saw the opening of the largest cathedral for Orthodox Christians in the Middle East on Saturday, Egyptian state television reported.

The first Christmas Mass at the Nativity of Christ Cathedral was led by Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and the Patriarch of Saint Mark’s Diocese, and was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“Nativity of Christ is the largest in the Middle East, where the great church has a capacity of 7,500 people,” said Palos Halim, spokesman for the Orthodox Church.

Halim added that the church on the lower floor where the Christmas Mass is held holds up to 2,500 people.

According to data by the Coptic Church, around 4,500 Christians live in Egypt, and Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral also serves them in Cairo.