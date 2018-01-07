Middle East largest Orthodox cathedral opens in Egypt

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egypt saw the opening of the largest cathedral for Orthodox Christians in the Middle East on Saturday, Egyptian state television reported.
The first Christmas Mass at the Nativity of Christ Cathedral was led by Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and the Patriarch of Saint Mark’s Diocese, and was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
“Nativity of Christ is the largest in the Middle East, where the great church has a capacity of 7,500 people,” said Palos Halim, spokesman for the Orthodox Church.
Halim added that the church on the lower floor where the Christmas Mass is held holds up to 2,500 people.
According to data by the Coptic Church, around 4,500 Christians live in Egypt, and Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral also serves them in Cairo.
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province