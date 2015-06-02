11:10, 07 January 2018 Sunday

Dozens missing after 2 vessels collide off China coast

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thirty-two people have gone missing as two vessels collided off China's east coast Saturday evening, the Chinese ministry of transportation said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday, a cargo ship and an oil tanker collided in China's Yangtze River's estuary at around 8.00. pm. local time (1200GMT).

All 21 Chinese crew of the cargo ship was rescued. The 32 crew members of the Iranian oil tanker which caught fire following the collision are missing.

Thirty Iranians and two Bangladeshis are among the missing crew members, the statement added.

According to local media, Chinese authorities sent eight vessels for search and rescue efforts while South Korea dispatched a coast guard ship and an aircraft to help in tracking the missing people.