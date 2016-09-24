11 killed in avalanche in Kashmir

World Bulletin / News Desk
An avalanche in Jammu Kashmir claimed at least 11 lives, including one child, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Three people, including a 7-year-old, were also rescued one day after the Friday avalanche in the region’s northwest Tangdhar, Kupwara district.
An officer of the Indian Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was among those killed after his vehicle was swept away in the avalanche at Sadna Top, a dangerous ascent point along the Kupwara-Tangdhar highway.
A passenger vehicle carrying seven people was also swept away in the avalanche at the same spot on Friday.
“The search operation concluded on Saturday evening, and we recovered 10 bodies. One little girl, around 2 years old girl, is among the dead,” Waseem Ahmad, station house officer (SHO) at Kralpora, Kupwara, told reporters.
On Dec. 21, Kashmir entered its harshest phase of winter -- a period of 40 days called the chillai kalan.
Officials said that the sub-zero temperatures and looming possibility of further avalanches make rescue operations difficult.
Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province