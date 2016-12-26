Update: 12:41, 07 January 2018 Sunday

Ex-prisoner recalls torture behind bars in Syria

A lawyer who suffered three years of torture and beating inside Syria has now shared his harrowing experiences in a new book.

Samer Tlass’ fictionalized account of those horrific days depicts what he calls -- in the book's title -- an Escape from Prison Hell.

Tlass, 40, wrote the novel after taking refuge in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, which borders Syria.

Of his prison days, Tlass said: “Those were the most fearful three years I have ever lived.”

“Words fail to capture those days… but I wanted to write down my memories so people could know what happened there.”

The 130-page novel has been translated into both Turkish and English.

Tlass, a father of three, was arrested by regime forces in 2011 during anti-regime protests in Damascus, when the civil war started.

For three years he was held in two different regime prisons and was subjected to brutal electric shocks, beatings, and severe hunger, he recounted.

“I was arrested although I hadn’t done any harm to anybody’s life or property,” he said.

“I struggled with hunger, electroshock, beatings, and diseases in a military prison.”

But, he added, “I never lost hope.”