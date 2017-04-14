Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:41, 07 January 2018 Sunday
Africa
Update: 12:57, 07 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Sudan closes border with Eritrea
Sudan closes border with Eritrea

The move came one week after Khartoum announced a state of emergency in Kassala

World Bulletin / News Desk

Sudan on Saturday closed border with neighboring Eritrea, one week after Khartoum announced a state of emergency in the region of Kassala.

The move came shortly after the Kassala governor, Adam Jamaa, denied reports about the deployment of troops for disarmament campaigns in the region.

The official SUNA news agency said Jamaa "issued a decision to close all border crossings with Eritrea, based on a presidential decree to declare state of emergency in Kassala”.

The decision was effective as of January 5, 2018, the agency said.

On Friday, the Kassala governor had denied reports about the closure of border between the two countries.

Local media earlier claimed that Egyptian military forces and rebel groups from war-torn Darfur province had been deployed along Eritrean border.

On Monday, the Sudanese parliament will convene to discuss a presidential decree to declare a six-month state of emergency in Kassala and North Kordofan region.



Related Sudan eritrea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance

National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
US says Iran on notice at Security Council meeting
US says Iran ‘on notice’ at Security Council meeting

Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province

News

Gunfire as rare protests hit streets of Eritrea's capital
Gunfire as rare protests hit streets of Eritrea's capital

UN urges Djibouti and Eritrea to end border dispute
UN urges Djibouti and Eritrea to end border dispute

AU concern over Djibouti-Eritrea border tensions
AU concern over Djibouti-Eritrea border tensions

Eritrea rejects cutting ties with Qatar
Eritrea rejects cutting ties with Qatar

Sudan police free 21 Eritreans from human traffickers
Sudan police free 21 Eritreans from human traffickers

Ethiopia says 'enemies' Egypt, Eritrea fuelling unrest
Ethiopia says 'enemies' Egypt Eritrea fuelling unrest

Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations
Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations

Sudan extends cease-fire in conflict areas by 3 months
Sudan extends cease-fire in conflict areas by 3 months

Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there?
Where is Suakin and what business does Turkey have there

Erdogan calls for more Turkish investment in Sudan
Erdogan calls for more Turkish investment in Sudan

Turkish businesses visit Sudan agriculture project
Turkish businesses visit Sudan agriculture project

Sudan's warring parties claim cease-fire breaches
Sudan's warring parties claim cease-fire breaches






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 