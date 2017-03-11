Update: 13:29, 07 January 2018 Sunday

Ankara, Berlin stress dialogue for mending fences

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday that Ankara's differences with Berlin could be overcome through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Lower Saxony, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “We, as two foreign ministers, believe our disagreements will be overcome through dialogue."

Acknowledging that differences remain between the two countries, he said: "We do not need to agree on Turkey’s EU membership process but both sides need to overcome issues such as updating the Customs Union agreement."

Despite not being a member of the EU, Turkey has been of the Customs Union agreement since 1995. However the mutual trade agreement does not cover agriculture (except for processed agricultural products), services, or public procurement.

Ankara has been pushing the EU to include them in the updated agreement, but Turkey's tense ties with Germany have stalled the process.

Cavusoglu said there is a need to strengthen cooperation with Germany on the fight against ISIL and other terrorist groups.

"We welcome the steps that Germany took against the PKK. Putting Adil Oksuz on the wanted list is one such step. But we have more expectations from Germany."