Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:40, 07 January 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:44, 07 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Cambodian PM leads huge rally on Khmer Rouge's fall
Cambodian PM leads huge rally on Khmer Rouge's fall

Tens of thousands of people attended the event organised by Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party, which has dominated the country since it was installed by the Vietnamese forces which toppled Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot on January 7, 1979.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Cambodian premier Hun Sen led a huge rally on Sunday marking the anniversary of the fall of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime, seizing the opportunity to burnish his image as saviour of the nation.

The gathering on "Victory Over Genocide Day" attracted a much larger turnout than in previous years. Hun Sen's control over Cambodia is stronger than ever following the systematic removal of his rivals before a July election.

The crackdown culminated in the dissolution of the main opposition party in November, a move lambasted by Western democracies as a naked power grab by the strongman, who is determined to extend his 32-year rule.

Speaking before a sea of supporters on Sunday, Hun Sen took credit for the stability and growth his government has overseen since the Khmer Rouge era. At least 1.7 million Cambodians died during the regime's fanatical Maoist rule from 1975-79.

Most died through execution, starvation or overwork during the group's attempts to transform the country into an agrarian utopia.

Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge cadre who later defected and joined the resistance, frequently reminds the public of Cambodia's horrific past and warns that fresh unrest could break out if his government is ousted.

In a lengthy address Hun Sen also cheered the recent crushing of the opposition, saying it "evaded a new disaster for the nation, and will ensure the growth of democracy, human rights and rule of law in Cambodia".

Rights groups strongly disagree, saying the move plunged Cambodia's fragile democracy into peril.

The US and EU have withdrawn support for the July election due to the ruling, saying the vote would not be legitimate without the now dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, which won 44.5 percent of the vote in the 2013 election, according to election authorities.

Hun Sen has responded by ramping up his ultra-nationalist rhetoric, reiterating on Sunday that "Cambodia does not bow to external pressure".

After the speech Hun Sen and his wife released white doves into the crowd and received flowers from foreign diplomats.

Hun Sen's self-styled reputation as rescuer of the impoverished kingdom was also on display in the past week in a new documentary recording his role in the toppling of the Khmer Rouge.

But while the premier boasts about the stability and economic growth nurtured during his time in office, critics point out the myriad rights abuses and endemic corruption that have flourished under his watch.

Some Cambodians have also criticised the celebration of the January 7 anniversary, saying it represents the start of a decade-long occupation by Vietnam rather than a day of liberation.



Related Cambodia hun sen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance

National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
US says Iran on notice at Security Council meeting
US says Iran ‘on notice’ at Security Council meeting

Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province

News

Cambodia orders US NGO to close, expels foreign staff
Cambodia orders US NGO to close expels foreign staff

Cambodia crackdown casting 'dark shadow', Asian MPs warn
Cambodia crackdown casting 'dark shadow' Asian MPs warn

Man jailed for Facebook threat to Cambodian PM Hun Sen
Man jailed for Facebook threat to Cambodian PM Hun Sen

Cambodian strongman threatens to sell opposition HQ
Cambodian strongman threatens to sell opposition HQ

Cambodia PM takes aim at US over ‘double standards’
Cambodia PM takes aim at US over double standards

Exiled opposition MP sentenced for defaming Cambodia PM
Exiled opposition MP sentenced for defaming Cambodia PM

Cambodia court to rule on opposition party's dissolution
Cambodia court to rule on opposition party's dissolution

Cambodia opposition leader charged with treason, espionage
Cambodia opposition leader charged with treason espionage

Senior Cambodian politician charged over old drug bust
Senior Cambodian politician charged over old drug bust

Official results confirm Cambodian opposition gains
Official results confirm Cambodian opposition gains

Cambodia goes to polls for commune elections
Cambodia goes to polls for commune elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 