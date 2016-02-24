Malaysia's Mahathir named opposition PM candidate

World Bulletin / News Desk
Malaysia's veteran ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad was named as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate Sunday as a bruising election battle looms against scandal-plagued premier Najib Razak and his long-ruling coalition.
But he also agreed to make way for jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim -- his former nemesis turned political ally -- to become prime minister on his release from prison if Anwar is granted a royal pardon.
Mahathir's ascent to opposition prime ministerial candidate is the latest sign of how dramatically Malaysia's political landscape has been shaken up by a massive financial scandal that has rocked Najib's government.
Mahathir came out of retirement to take on Najib as anger mounted at allegations billions of dollars were looted from a state investment fund, 1MDB, founded by the current premier.
Both Najib, whose United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has led the country in a coalition since independence in 1957, and the fund deny any wrongdoing.
The elections must be called by August but speculation is mounting they will be held in the next few months.
The decision to pick Mahathir as candidate for premier was endorsed by senior leaders of four-party coalition Pact of Hope at their convention in Shah Alam, just outside Kuala Lumpur, to rousing cheers by hundreds of supporters.
"Our great focus is to save our beloved country," Mahathir, who ruled the country for 22 years at the head of the UMNO, said in a speech.
"It wasn't easy for the parties that were my enemies before to accept me -- but they are aware of the importance of bringing down the current government."
People's Justice Party president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Anwar's wife, was named as deputy prime minister candidate.
The coalition will be hoping that Mahathir, who has set up his own party to take on Najib, will be able to attract votes of from Muslim Malays, who make up about 60 percent of the population.
But most analysts think that the ruling coalition will win as the system is greatly stacked in their favour, the economy has performed well recently and the opposition has often appeared disunited.
Anwar, jailed after being convicted of sodomy, will be released on June 8, reports said Sunday, but he will be barred from politics for five years unless granted a royal pardon.
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province