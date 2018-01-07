Worldbulletin News

20:40, 07 January 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 15:32, 07 January 2018 Sunday

Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul
Leaders hold closed-door meeting

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday received Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Istanbul.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting at the Yildiz Palace in Besiktas district which lasted more than an hour.

Erdogan and Borisov earlier attended the reopening ceremony of the Bulgarian Iron Church in the city.



