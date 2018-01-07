Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday received Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Istanbul.
The two leaders held a closed-door meeting at the Yildiz Palace in Besiktas district which lasted more than an hour.
Erdogan and Borisov earlier attended the reopening ceremony of the Bulgarian Iron Church in the city.
