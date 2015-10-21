Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish Air Force killed six PKK terrorists in a strike on northern Iraq, the military said Sunday.
According to a Turkish General Staff statement, the terrorists were planning an attack on military posts and bases when they were "neutralized", a term the military uses to signify the killing of terrorists.
The counter-terror operation was conducted in Kani Rash town.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.
