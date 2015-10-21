Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:41, 07 January 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 15:46, 07 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

6 terrorists 'neutralized' in air strike, military says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Air Force killed six PKK terrorists in a strike on northern Iraq, the military said Sunday.

According to a Turkish General Staff statement, the terrorists were planning an attack on military posts and bases when they were "neutralized", a term the military uses to signify the killing of terrorists.

The counter-terror operation was conducted in Kani Rash town.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.



Related PKK Turkish forces
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

6 terrorists 'neutralized' in air strike, military says
Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul
Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul

Leaders hold closed-door meeting
Ankara Berlin stress dialogue for mending fences
Ankara, Berlin stress dialogue for mending fences

During visit to Germany, Turkish foreign minister urges action on Customs Union, fighting terrorist groups
Turkey Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party
Turkey: Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party

This is not a day for party rifts, but for solving the problems of the Republic of Turkey, says Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Over 30 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 30 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Aegean Izmir province reportedly planned to cross illegally to Greece by boat
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO

Case of Hakan Atilla is based on fabricated evidence by FETO, Binali Yildirim says
Erdogan to reopen Istanbul's Iron Church on Sunday
Erdogan to reopen Istanbul's Iron Church on Sunday

Bulgarian prime minister will also be present in the ceremony
Turkish police arrest 17 FETO suspects
Turkish police arrest 17 FETO suspects

Istanbul-based operation conducted across 9 provinces
Turkish air passenger traffic soars in 2017
Turkish air passenger traffic soars in 2017

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rises 11 percent year-on-year in 2017
Erdogan invites French firms to join Turkey's progress
Erdogan invites French firms to join Turkey's progress

Turkish president says foreign investors enjoy same rights as Turkish businessmen in Turkey
Erdogan arrives in Istanbul from Paris
Erdogan arrives in Istanbul from Paris

Erdogan was in Paris at the invitation of Macron
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria

Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to 'people and Government of Nigeria'
Istanbul 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case
Istanbul: 5 get life terms in admiral hostage case

7 convicted for holding Turkish Naval Academy's rear admiral hostage during 2016 defeated coup
Turkey urges new approach in ties with Germany
Turkey urges ‘new approach’ in ties with Germany

‘It is time to adopt new approaches in Turkey-Germany relations,' Foreign Minister Cavusoglu writes in German media outlet
Istanbul to host world's business angels
Istanbul to host world's business angels

The leading angel investors from 75 countries too meet in Istanbul on Feb. 18-20
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit

Erdogan and Macron to discuss cooperation in economy, trade, defense, counterterrorism

News

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 25 terrorists last week
Turkish forces neutralize 25 terrorists last week

Turkish security forces neutralize 80 terrorists
Turkish security forces neutralize 80 terrorists

Turkish troops enter Syria's Idlib
Turkish troops enter Syria's Idlib

Turkish forces kill 4 PKK terrorists in southeast
Turkish forces kill 4 PKK terrorists in southeast

Turkish security forces kill would-be bomber
Turkish security forces kill would-be bomber

Turkish forces kill 176 PKK terrorists in August
Turkish forces kill 176 PKK terrorists in August

Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey

Turkey vetoes PKK/PYD presence at Sochi talks
Turkey vetoes PKK PYD presence at Sochi talks

4 PKK suspects arrested in SE Turkey
4 PKK suspects arrested in SE Turkey

PKK terrorist on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorist on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish forces kill 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish forces kill 8 PKK terrorists






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 