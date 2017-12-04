Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:40, 07 January 2018 Sunday
Middle East
Update: 16:44, 07 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Egypt denies ‘tacit’ acceptance of US Jerusalem move
Egypt denies ‘tacit’ acceptance of US Jerusalem move

NY Times said Cairo instructed talk show hosts to persuade viewers to accept U.S. move

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt on Sunday denied a U.S. media report claiming that it has given a “tacit” acceptance to President Donald Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The New York Times said Saturday Cairo allegedly instructed talk show hosts to persuade viewers to accept the U.S. move.

The daily claimed that an Egyptian intelligence officer had placed phone calls to the hosts of several influential talk shows that instead of condemning the U.S. decision, they should persuade the audience to accept it.

It cited the officer’s suggestion that Palestinians should content themselves with the dreary West Bank town that currently houses the Palestinian Authority, Ramallah.

In a statement, the state-run State Information Service (SIS) said the NY Times report was a “mere allegation”.

It said people cited by the U.S. daily were not either TV hosts or had stopped appearing on television even before Trump’s Jerusalem move.

SIS said Egypt’s position on Jerusalem “was translated in stances and measures taken at the UN and other international organizations despite U.S. threats of aid cut."

Egypt submitted a UN Security Council resolution demanding a reversal of Trump’s move on Jerusalem, but the resolution was vetoed by Washington.

On December 21, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by Turkey and Yemen, rejecting Trump’s move on Jerusalem.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.



Related Egypt jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance

National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
US says Iran on notice at Security Council meeting
US says Iran ‘on notice’ at Security Council meeting

Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province

News

Egypt, Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status
Egypt Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status

Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem
Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law: Egypt
Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law Egypt

Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Jerusalem (Qudus) images in the 1930s
Jerusalem Qudus images in the 1930s

Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem
Erdogan hails Turkish nation s firm stance on Jerusalem

Middle East largest Orthodox cathedral opens in Egypt
Middle East largest Orthodox cathedral opens in Egypt

Hot air balloon carrying tourists in Egypt crashes
Hot air balloon carrying tourists in Egypt crashes

Roadside bomb kills police officer in Egypt's Sinai
Roadside bomb kills police officer in Egypt's Sinai

Saudi king meets Egypt parliament speaker in Riyadh
Saudi king meets Egypt parliament speaker in Riyadh






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 