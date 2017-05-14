Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:40, 08 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 01:10, 08 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Israel bans 20 NGOs from entry for boycott support
Israel bans 20 NGOs from entry for boycott support

Israel publishes blacklist of 20 groups opposed to its continued occupation of Palestine

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel on Sunday banned representatives of 20 NGOs working in the country from its territory due to their supporting a campaign opposed to the occupation of Palestine.

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, Israel published a blacklist of 20 organizations, including 11 European and 6 U.S. groups, due to their support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Israel’s Channel 7 quoted the country’s Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan as saying: “We have shifted from defense to offense. The boycott organizations should know that the state of Israel will act against them and not allow [them] to enter its territory.”

Among the people on the blacklist are the France-Palestine Solidarity Association, British War on Want, BDS France and Italy, European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, American Friends Service Committee, American Muslims for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Code Pink, Jewish Voice for Peace, and National Students for Justice in Palestine.

BDS Chile and South Africa are also on the list, according to Haaretz.

The BDS movement is a global campaign to put more economic and political pressure on Israel to end violations of international law.

The campaign was launched "to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law," according to its website.

Musicians such as Roger Waters and Elvis Costello have also canceled shows in Israel in support of the campaign.



Related Israel NGO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance

National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim
FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
US says Iran on notice at Security Council meeting
US says Iran ‘on notice’ at Security Council meeting

Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province

News

Turkish NGO to launch training project for foreigners
Turkish NGO to launch training project for foreigners

Turkey closes five foreign NGOs operating in country
Turkey closes five foreign NGOs operating in country

Deaf Syrians learn the language of war
Deaf Syrians learn the language of war

India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities
India bans foreign funds of 20 000 charities

Hamas: Netanyahu is "symbol of terrorism"
Hamas Netanyahu is quot symbol of terrorism quot

Head of Syrian rescue group denied US entry
Head of Syrian rescue group denied US entry

Israel detains over 3,600 Palestinians in 2017
Israel detains over 3 600 Palestinians in 2017

Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Egypt, Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status
Egypt Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status

Rwanda denies having deal with Israel to host migrants
Rwanda denies having deal with Israel to host migrants

Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem
Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law: Egypt
Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law Egypt






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 