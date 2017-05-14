Israel bans 20 NGOs from entry for boycott support

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israel on Sunday banned representatives of 20 NGOs working in the country from its territory due to their supporting a campaign opposed to the occupation of Palestine.
According to Israeli daily Haaretz, Israel published a blacklist of 20 organizations, including 11 European and 6 U.S. groups, due to their support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
Israel’s Channel 7 quoted the country’s Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan as saying: “We have shifted from defense to offense. The boycott organizations should know that the state of Israel will act against them and not allow [them] to enter its territory.”
Among the people on the blacklist are the France-Palestine Solidarity Association, British War on Want, BDS France and Italy, European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, American Friends Service Committee, American Muslims for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Code Pink, Jewish Voice for Peace, and National Students for Justice in Palestine.
BDS Chile and South Africa are also on the list, according to Haaretz.
The BDS movement is a global campaign to put more economic and political pressure on Israel to end violations of international law.
The campaign was launched "to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law," according to its website.
Musicians such as Roger Waters and Elvis Costello have also canceled shows in Israel in support of the campaign.
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province