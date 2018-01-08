Turkey's ski resort in Ilgaz mountain

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ilgaz mountain with its beautiful scenic views, situated between Kastamonu province and Cankırı province, hosts visitors from all around the country in particular Ankara and Istanbul.
Ilgaz, the highest mountains of the western Black Sea region, is located around 40 kilometers (24 miles) from the city centre of Kastamonu, 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the capital of Ankara, 450 (279) kilometres from Istanbul.
Having received more than 115,000 visitors last season, Ilgaz mountain has four ski tracks ranging between 660 meters and 1400 meters.
Two chair lifts, located in both Kastamonu and Cankırı side of the Ilgaz mountain, merge at the summit of the provinces border. Visitors can travel from one mountainside to the other by chair lifts.
National and international visitors who want to spend their holiday at the Ilgaz mountain ski resort can ski and snowboard with Ilgaz ‘s scenic view.
Apart from skiing and snowboarding, Ilgaz mountain with its 1500 beds, offers various activities.
- New ski centre
In the National Park of Ilgaz mountain of Kastamonu Province, six kilometres of Yurdun Tepe track is almost completed. The track, which has 3200 meters of chair lift, will be the longest after startup.
It is expected to finish this year and will open in the 2018-2019 season
Serkan Mutevelli, the head of the KASTOD, a hotel-owners association based in Kastamonu, told Anadolu Agency that the ski resort has received visitors from far and near especially from western and central Black Sea region.
“New Airport of Kastamonu and tunnel make Ilgaz close to ski-lovers. Airport facilitates transportation.” Mutevelli added.
He added that due to the ideal climate of the region ski-lovers can enjoy excellent powder snow. The region with its picturesque view offers skiing among pine-trees.
