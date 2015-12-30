Worldbulletin News

Turkish police arrest 17 in anti-drug operations
Turkish police arrest 17 in anti-drug operations

Security forces nab suspects in nationwide operations against drug trafficking

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 17 suspects were arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey on Sunday, according to security sources. 

In the southern province of Adana, acting on a tip, Turkish police arrested a truck driver after seizing around 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of heroin and 88 kg (194 lb.) of marijuana hidden in his truck, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

In the central Anatolian Kirsehir province, nine people were arrested in anti-drug operations. 

Two suspects were also arrested in the eastern province of Adiyaman. 

In the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, security forces seized 167 kg of marijuana in a truck, and four people were arrested. 

In the southwestern Aydin province, one suspect was also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. 


