200 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 200 migrants were rescued when a boat carrying undocumented African migrants sank off Libya’s western coast Sunday evening, but at least two also died, according to a spokesman for the Libyan Navy.

Ayoub Qassim told Anadolu Agency that the boat sank off the coast of Garabulli, east of Tripoli.

There were two dead bodies in the boat carrying the migrants, but the cause of their death is not yet known, Qassim said.

Ever since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.