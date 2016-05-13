Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:44, 08 January 2018 Monday
Africa
11:28, 08 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
200 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast
200 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Since 2011, Libya’s northwestern coast has become hub for illegal migration to Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 200 migrants were rescued when a boat carrying undocumented African migrants sank off Libya’s western coast Sunday evening, but at least two also died, according to a spokesman for the Libyan Navy.

Ayoub Qassim told Anadolu Agency that the boat sank off the coast of Garabulli, east of Tripoli.

There were two dead bodies in the boat carrying the migrants, but the cause of their death is not yet known, Qassim said.

Ever since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.

 


Related libya migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings

News

Over 156 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 156 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Harsh winter adds to woes of migrants in limbo in Paris
Harsh winter adds to woes of migrants in limbo in

Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Pope Francis urges peace and understanding for migrants
Pope Francis urges peace and understanding for migrants

Migrant stowaway crushed by truck's cargo near Calais
Migrant stowaway crushed by truck's cargo near Calais

Libya unity govt ends operations near Tunisia border
Libya unity govt ends operations near Tunisia border

Libya-Tunisia crossing resumes work after clashes
Libya-Tunisia crossing resumes work after clashes

Violence left over 430 people dead in 2017 in Libya
Violence left over 430 people dead in 2017 in Libya

Haftar says backs 2018 elections in LIbya
Haftar says backs 2018 elections in LIbya

1.6 million Libyans slated to vote in 2018 elections
1 6 million Libyans slated to vote in 2018 elections

36,000 children unsafe in Libya
36 000 children unsafe in Libya






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 