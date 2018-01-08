Worldbulletin News

20:44, 08 January 2018 Monday
Balkans
11:30, 08 January 2018 Monday

Albania Probes Protesters who break down Turkish Flag
Albanian police say they are investigating several dozen protesters who removed a Turkish flag from a Turkish-owned power plant in the north of the country.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Albanian police are probing protesters who took down a Turkish flag placed over the dam of a new hydro-power plant built by a Turkish company.

Organised through social media, protesters removed the flag on 31 December. Police then stopped some of them and took them to the nearby Rreshen town police station for holding an illegal protest, confronting police officers and destroying property.

Over the last few days, police have added more people to a list that will go for further investigation to regional prosecutors.

Police said the protesters gathered "at the dam of the Aydiner Hydropower Plant in an illegal protest against the symbol of the Turkish flag on the dam", adding that the protest become violent when "some persons damaged the flag".

