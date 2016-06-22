Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two large shareholders have urged Apple to study whether iPhones are proving addictive for children and that intensive use of the smartphones may be bad for their mental health, Bloomberg News reported Monday.
"There is a growing body of evidence that, for at least some of the most frequent young users, this may be having unintentional negative consequences" on their health, said Jana Partners LLC and California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calstrs) in a letter sent to Apple dated January 6.
The two shareholders, which between them own about $2 billion in Apple shares, called on Apple to develop additional means for parents to restrict the use of mobile phones by their children.
They said confronting this issue now would enhance the value of the firm in the long-term for all shareholders.
Bloomberg said an Apple spokesman declined to comment on the letter, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Apple already provides parental controls on iPhones that allow restricting access to certain apps and content.
The letter represents a new source of pressure on Apple, after being forced to apologise last month for slowing down the performance of older iPhone models.
Consumer groups had accused the tech giant of slowing down the older models to encourage purchase of newer models, but Apple said it was to optimise performance of phones with older batteries and cut the price of replacing the battery.
Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned.
Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy
Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) chairman Xu Heyi said over the weekend the company will phase out sales of conventional cars in Beijing by 2020 and nationwide by 2025, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Shazam, which identifies songs from short excerpts, likely to be rolled into Apple’s mobile device software
Turkish defense minister in London says 'there will be no delay'
Local tech start-ups in Gaza Strip must work around Israeli blockade; open borders could boost their opportunities
Activists and tech leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk have called on the UN to ban fully-automated weapons systems that could revolutionise warfare while putting civilians at heightened risk.
Tweet capacity doubled in almost all supported languages
AkinSoft company starts mass production of human-robots named 'Ada GH5'
Tapanuli Orangutan is latest discovery of great ape species since nearly a century
Muhammed Ahmed Faris, first Syrian cosmonaut, been living in Turkey for last 5 years