Libya unity govt ends operations near Tunisia border

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, the government’s presidential council said it has given orders for taking control of the Ras Ajdir border crossing with Tunisia.
It said security measures taken by the government would enforce security in the area, going on to vow to pursue “criminals and lawbreakers by all means”.
On Friday, two Libyans were killed in clashes between armed groups loyal to the unity government and Libyan border officials in the town of Ras Ajdir on the Tunisian border.
Since 2011, when Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody uprising, rival groups have fought for control of the strategic Ras Ajdir crossing, a main land terminal between Libya and Tunisia.
Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks
More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings