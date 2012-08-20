Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:44, 08 January 2018 Monday
Turkey
14:00, 08 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

11 captured, six surrendered to security forces, says Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 17 PKK terrorists in anti-terror operations last week, the Interior Ministry announced Monday.

A statement said security forces carried out 729 counterterrorism operations between Jan. 1 and 7.

Of the 17 terrorists neutralized, 11 were captured while six surrendered to security forces. 

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

During the operations, 112 suspects were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the terror group PKK while 46 were taken into custody for alleged links to Daesh. Police also arrested 467 others for suspected ties to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization -- the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey -- with another 18 were charged with being linked to leftist terrorist groups.

Thirty-two shelters and caves used by PKK terrorists and nine improvised explosive devices and mines were destroyed in controlled detonations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Erzincan, Batman, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Tunceli, Mus, Igdir, Bitlis, and Bingol.

During the operations, security forces also seized 864 kilograms (1904.7 pounds) of bomb-making materials, eight hand grenades, 3,451 rounds of ammunition, and 16 weapons -- including nine long-barreled and heavy weapons.

-Anti-narcotics, -contraband operations

Additionally, a total of 757 anti-narcotics and -contraband operations were carried out, during which 2,344 suspects were captured in 77 provinces nationwide, according to the statement.

The raids led to the seizure of 3,212 kg (7 lb.) of hashish, 516 kg (1137.5 lb.) of heroin, 9,759 illegal drugs, 714,000 packages of smuggled cigarettes, and nearly 27,000 liters of smuggled oil.

Security forces also arrested 101 suspects for organized migrant trafficking crimes.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, leaving 250 people martyred and around 2,200 others wounded.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

    In recent years, Turkey has also suffered from a number of attacks by Daesh, including the October 2015 Ankara train station bombing that killed more than 100 people. 
 


Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops

At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border  
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects

19 soldiers, several former judges and prosecutors are among suspects
Turkey's parliament to reopen with group meetings
Turkey's parliament to reopen with group meetings

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to brief Foreign Affairs Committee on Turkey's foreign policy
Turkey s Saklikent Golden pass for 2 seasons in a
Turkey’s Saklikent: Golden pass for 2 seasons in a day

The Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, already a major tourist destination with its stunning beaches and sunny skies, attracts both local and overseas tourists in the winter with its Saklikent ski resort
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

11 captured, six surrendered to security forces, says Interior Ministry
Turkey Opposition MHP to back Erdogan's reelection
Turkey: Opposition MHP to back Erdogan's reelection

Rather than fielding its own candidate in 2019 polls, MHP will back the incumbent president, says party leader
Over 156 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 156 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held while illegally trying to get to Greece or having entered Turkey illegally
Turkish police arrest 17 in anti-drug operations
Turkish police arrest 17 in anti-drug operations

Security forces nab suspects in nationwide operations against drug trafficking
Turkish industrial output rises in November
Turkish industrial output rises in November

Production soars 7 percent year-on-year in November 2017
Turkey's ski resort in Ilgaz mountain
Turkey's ski resort in Ilgaz mountain

With 115,000 visitors, Ilgaz ski resort draws national and international attentions
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

6 terrorists 'neutralized' in air strike, military says
Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul
Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul

Leaders hold closed-door meeting
Ankara Berlin stress dialogue for mending fences
Ankara, Berlin stress dialogue for mending fences

During visit to Germany, Turkish foreign minister urges action on Customs Union, fighting terrorist groups
Turkey Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party
Turkey: Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party

This is not a day for party rifts, but for solving the problems of the Republic of Turkey, says Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Over 30 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 30 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Aegean Izmir province reportedly planned to cross illegally to Greece by boat
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO

Case of Hakan Atilla is based on fabricated evidence by FETO, Binali Yildirim says

News

Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorist killed in eastern Turkey

Turkey vetoes PKK/PYD presence at Sochi talks
Turkey vetoes PKK PYD presence at Sochi talks

4 PKK suspects arrested in SE Turkey
4 PKK suspects arrested in SE Turkey

PKK terrorist on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorist on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey



Rocket attack targets Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib
Rocket attack targets Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib

Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects

Turkey’s Saklikent: Golden pass for 2 seasons in a day
Turkey s Saklikent Golden pass for 2 seasons in a






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 