Turkey’s Saklikent: Golden pass for 2 seasons in a day

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border
19 soldiers, several former judges and prosecutors are among suspects
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to brief Foreign Affairs Committee on Turkey's foreign policy
The Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, already a major tourist destination with its stunning beaches and sunny skies, attracts both local and overseas tourists in the winter with its Saklikent ski resort
11 captured, six surrendered to security forces, says Interior Ministry
Rather than fielding its own candidate in 2019 polls, MHP will back the incumbent president, says party leader
Migrants held while illegally trying to get to Greece or having entered Turkey illegally
Security forces nab suspects in nationwide operations against drug trafficking
With 115,000 visitors, Ilgaz ski resort draws national and international attentions
6 terrorists 'neutralized' in air strike, military says
During visit to Germany, Turkish foreign minister urges action on Customs Union, fighting terrorist groups
This is not a day for party rifts, but for solving the problems of the Republic of Turkey, says Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Migrants held in Aegean Izmir province reportedly planned to cross illegally to Greece by boat
Case of Hakan Atilla is based on fabricated evidence by FETO, Binali Yildirim says