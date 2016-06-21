Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:43, 08 January 2018 Monday
Science&Technology
15:06, 08 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish scientists have taken up a study which will tell the story of how human beings transformed from being nomadic hunter-gatherers to living in settlements. 

The European Research Council (ERC) has given Turkish scientists a €2.5 million ($2.9 million) grant for the DNA analysis of 1,500 people who lived in the Anatolian region -- present-day Turkey's Asian part -- during the Neolithic period.

Mehmet Somel, a professor of biological sciences at the Ankara-based Middle East Technical University (ODTU), told Anadolu Agency on Monday that they would work with archaeologists, biologists and anthropologists in their project named 'Neogene'.

The study will cover the period from 10,000-7,000 BC.

He said that DNA analysis and archaeological data belonging to the Neolithic period -- a term scientists use to refer to the last stage of the Stone Age -- would be evaluated together.

"Our goal is to tell the true story of one of the most important milestones of human history," Somel said.

Somel added that during that period, human societies saw a transition from hunting and gathering to one where animals were domesticated and crops were cultivated. This transition took 3,000 to 4,000 years.

"During the study, genetic samples which belong to almost 1,500 people from 20 Neolithic Anatolian settlements will be scanned through a DNA sequencing method."

The study will then be narrowed down to 350 people whose samples will be subject to deeper analysis.

The second stage will be devoted to bioinformatic analysis so that genetic proximity and gene flow among communities can be determined. 

Somel added that at this stage, bio-archaeological data would be obtained and scientists would gather objective cultural data.

The last part of the research will be a joint analysis of genetic, bio-archaeological and archaeological data.

The ERC grant will last for five years, he added.

 



Related Turkey dna
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned. 
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
The most important smartphones of 2017
The most important smartphones of 2017

From wallet-busters to wallet-friendly.
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) chairman Xu Heyi said over the weekend the company will phase out sales of conventional cars in Beijing by 2020 and nationwide by 2025, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Apple acquires music app Shazam
Apple acquires music app Shazam

Shazam, which identifies songs from short excerpts, likely to be rolled into Apple’s mobile device software
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023

Turkish defense minister in London says 'there will be no delay'
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open

Local tech start-ups in Gaza Strip must work around Israeli blockade; open borders could boost their opportunities
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'

Activists and tech leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk have called on the UN to ban fully-automated weapons systems that could revolutionise warfare while putting civilians at heightened risk. 
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users

Tweet capacity doubled in almost all supported languages
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory

AkinSoft company starts mass production of human-robots named 'Ada GH5'
Apple briefly worth more than 900B
Apple briefly worth more than $900B

iPhone-maker on track to be first $1 trillion company in US
Scientists discover new orangutan species in Indonesia
Scientists discover new orangutan species in Indonesia

Tapanuli Orangutan is latest discovery of great ape species since nearly a century
Syria's cosmonaut aims to share experiences in Turkey
Syria's cosmonaut aims to share experiences in Turkey

Muhammed Ahmed Faris, first Syrian cosmonaut, been living in Turkey for last 5 years  

News

French police say DNA identified body of slain Irishman
French police say DNA identified body of slain Irishman

Scientists unveil map of 'epigenome,' a second genetic code
Scientists unveil map of 'epigenome ' a second genetic code

Breakthrough in Alzheimer's research
Breakthrough in Alzheimer's research



Rocket attack targets Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib
Rocket attack targets Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib

Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects

Turkey’s Saklikent: Golden pass for 2 seasons in a day
Turkey s Saklikent Golden pass for 2 seasons in a

7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 