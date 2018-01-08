Worldbulletin News

20:44, 08 January 2018 Monday
Iraq
15:43, 08 January 2018 Monday

Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Six people were injured in mortar attacks Monday in the Turkmen-majority city of Tuz Khurmatu in northern Iraq, according to a local lawmaker. 

Ali Huseyni said rounds of shells struck several districts in the city. 

"There was no loss of life, but there was major damage to houses," Huseyni said. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. 

Tuz Khurmatu is a predominantly Turkmen city in the northern Saladin province that was retaken by Iraqi forces in October following the withdrawal of Kurdish Peshmerga forces amid tension over a controversial referendum on Kurdish regional independence. The city had experienced similar mortar attacks last year. 

Huseyni called on the Iraqi central government to launch a security operation in the area to prevent similar attacks. 

"The presence of some separatist armed groups in the south-east of the province poses a threat to civilian population," he warned. 

Last month, two children were killed and seven people injured in a mortar attack in the city. 

 


