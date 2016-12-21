Worldbulletin News

Jordan says thwarted ‘terror plot’
Jordan says thwarted ‘terror plot’

Petra says a ISIL-linked cell had planned the attacks in November

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordan’s intelligence service said Monday it has foiled a major “terrorist” plot in the country, according to the official Petra news agency. 

Petra said a ISIL-linked cell had planned the attacks in November “with a view to harming national security and creating chaos and panic”. 

A total of 17 suspects involved in the plot had been detained, the agency said. 

Security and military sites, malls, media stations and moderate religious scholars were among the targets by the plotters, Petra said. 

It said the suspects had planned to finance their plot by robbing banks and stealing cars in the towns of Ruseifa and Zarqa in central Jordan. 



