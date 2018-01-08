Rocket attack targets Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk

A rocket attack has targeted a Turkish military convoy in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, according to a military source on Monday.

The rocket landed just 20-30 meters from the convoy in Darat Izzah district, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

No injuries were reported in the attack. The military vehicles in the convoy were also said to be unharmed, the source added.

Security measures have been increased in the area following the attack.

On Oct. 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which was established after the Astana talks.

Idlib, which is located on the Turkish border, faced intense attacks by the Assad regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011.

After March 2015, Idlib was no longer under the control of the Assad regime and was dominated by military opposition groups and anti-regime armed organizations.