Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:43, 08 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
16:43, 08 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Rocket attack targets Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib
Rocket attack targets Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib

No injuries reported after attack in de-escalation zone  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A rocket attack has targeted a Turkish military convoy in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, according to a military source on Monday.

The rocket landed just 20-30 meters from the convoy in Darat Izzah district, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

No injuries were reported in the attack. The military vehicles in the convoy were also said to be unharmed, the source added.

Security measures have been increased in the area following the attack.

On Oct. 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which was established after the Astana talks.

Idlib, which is located on the Turkish border, faced intense attacks by the Assad regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011.

After March 2015, Idlib was no longer under the control of the Assad regime and was dominated by military opposition groups and anti-regime armed organizations.



Related Turkey syria idlib
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport
Two jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan

Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings

News

Russia, Assad regime hit targets in Syria’s Idlib, Hama
Russia Assad regime hit targets in Syria s Idlib Hama

Russian airstrike kills 10 civilians in Syria’s Idlib
Russian airstrike kills 10 civilians in Syria s Idlib

Russian airstrikes kill 5 civilians in Syria
Russian airstrikes kill 5 civilians in Syria

‘Turkey to be a shield for civilians in Syria’s Idlib’
Turkey to be a shield for civilians in Syria s

Turkish troops receive warm welcome in Syria’s Idlib
Turkish troops receive warm welcome in Syria s Idlib

Erdogan: Turkish troops not in Syria's Idlib 'yet'
Erdogan Turkish troops not in Syria's Idlib 'yet'



Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects

Turkey’s Saklikent: Golden pass for 2 seasons in a day
Turkey s Saklikent Golden pass for 2 seasons in a

7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 