Israel arrests 2 Arab girls for ISIL links

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel's Shin Bet security agency said Monday it had arrested two Arab girls for alleged links with the ISIL terrorist group.

In a statement, the agency said the 19-year-old girls from the Bedouin village of Lakia were detained on suspicion of collaborating with ISIL to carry out terrorist attacks against Jews inside Israel.

Shin Bet said the two suspects had been in contact with ISIL handlers abroad and planned to leave Israel to join the terrorist group.

An indictment was filed against the two girls on Monday in a court in the city of Beer Sheva, according to the statement.

Israel announced the arrest of a number of Arab citizens in recent years for suspected links with ISIL.