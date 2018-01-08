Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:44, 08 January 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 17:18, 08 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops

At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish military officer was awarded by the local authority on Monday for providing emergency medical care to a group of Iranian soldiers who were wounded in a terror attack early last month in the southeastern Turkish province of Igdir.   

Lieutenant Doctor Mehmet Bahadir Calhan was on duty when a small contingent of Iranian soldiers and engineers were attacked by PKK terrorists on the Turkish-Iranian border on Dec. 4, 2017.

As the nearest Iranian military outpost was far from the scene, the attacked group contacted the Turkish border battalion deployed in the vicinity of Gokay on the Turkish-Iranian border.

Lt. Calhan was immediately dispatched to the vicinity to give the group emergency care.  

At least four soldiers were injured in the attack.

Governor of Igdir Enver Unlu received Lt. Dr. Calhan doctor on Monday and expressed his gratitude to him for providing initial medical care to the wounded Iranians under what he called were “highly difficult terrain conditions”. 

Calhan was awarded “a certificate of achievement” for his dedication to provide medical care despite challenging circumstances.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK resumed its terror campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after a brief period of non-violence.

Since then, it has carried out many attacks, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

 


Related iran turkish army troops
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops

At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border  
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects

19 soldiers, several former judges and prosecutors are among suspects
Turkey's parliament to reopen with group meetings
Turkey's parliament to reopen with group meetings

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to brief Foreign Affairs Committee on Turkey's foreign policy
Turkey s Saklikent Golden pass for 2 seasons in a
Turkey’s Saklikent: Golden pass for 2 seasons in a day

The Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, already a major tourist destination with its stunning beaches and sunny skies, attracts both local and overseas tourists in the winter with its Saklikent ski resort
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

11 captured, six surrendered to security forces, says Interior Ministry
Turkey Opposition MHP to back Erdogan's reelection
Turkey: Opposition MHP to back Erdogan's reelection

Rather than fielding its own candidate in 2019 polls, MHP will back the incumbent president, says party leader
Over 156 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 156 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held while illegally trying to get to Greece or having entered Turkey illegally
Turkish police arrest 17 in anti-drug operations
Turkish police arrest 17 in anti-drug operations

Security forces nab suspects in nationwide operations against drug trafficking
Turkish industrial output rises in November
Turkish industrial output rises in November

Production soars 7 percent year-on-year in November 2017
Turkey's ski resort in Ilgaz mountain
Turkey's ski resort in Ilgaz mountain

With 115,000 visitors, Ilgaz ski resort draws national and international attentions
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

6 terrorists 'neutralized' in air strike, military says
Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul
Erdogan receives Bulgarian PM in Istanbul

Leaders hold closed-door meeting
Ankara Berlin stress dialogue for mending fences
Ankara, Berlin stress dialogue for mending fences

During visit to Germany, Turkish foreign minister urges action on Customs Union, fighting terrorist groups
Turkey Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party
Turkey: Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party

This is not a day for party rifts, but for solving the problems of the Republic of Turkey, says Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Over 30 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 30 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Aegean Izmir province reportedly planned to cross illegally to Greece by boat
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO
Turkish PM links US verdict on banker to FETO

Case of Hakan Atilla is based on fabricated evidence by FETO, Binali Yildirim says

News

3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing
3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing

Indian army major, 3 troops killed in cross-border fire
Indian army major 3 troops killed in cross-border fire

Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport
Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport

Indian troops kill 2 Pakistani in cross-border fire
Indian troops kill 2 Pakistani in cross-border fire

Philippine troops retake Maute's last stronghold
Philippine troops retake Maute's last stronghold

No timetable for Afghan troop withdrawal says Trump
No timetable for Afghan troop withdrawal says Trump

Who is stirring up trouble in Iran?
Who is stirring up trouble in Iran

90 students detained in Iran protests: Lawmaker
90 students detained in Iran protests Lawmaker

Netanyahu discusses Iran with Europe leaders by phone
Netanyahu discusses Iran with Europe leaders by phone

US says Iran ‘on notice’ at Security Council meeting
US says Iran on notice at Security Council meeting

Macron urges dialogue with Iran, slams strong rhetoric
Macron urges dialogue with Iran slams strong rhetoric

Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance

Two PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Two PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq

5 terrorists in SE Turkey surrender
5 terrorists in SE Turkey surrender

Turkish army kills 5 PKK terrorists in southeast
Turkish army kills 5 PKK terrorists in southeast

Turkish army says 92 terrorists killed in one week
Turkish army says 92 terrorists killed in one week

Turkish army kills 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish army kills 2 PKK terrorists

Turkish army conducts airstrikes in N Iraq, SE Turkey
Turkish army conducts airstrikes in N Iraq SE Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 