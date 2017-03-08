Turkish military to recruit over 9,700 officers in 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a news conference in capital Ankara, Canikli said 3,761officers and 5,992 non-commissioned officers were expected to be recruited in 2018.
The minister said the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, that left 250 martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, had devastated the military’s recruitment system.
He also said the military’s exams for officers held under the terror group's supervision had enabled it to infiltrate the army before the coup bid.
Following the defeated coup, the government established the National Defense University on July 31, 2016, to place the military's undergraduate and graduate studies under one institution; military high schools were shut down.
In the redesigned format, only the university can accept applications from those who want to be part of the army at any level.
"Last year, more than 230,000 young people applied to enter our military schools. This is a record number," Canikli said
He added that schools today were giving training to about 6,900 young people, including to over 600 foreign guest students.
Around 8,000 military officers were sacked from the army after the defeated coup.
We are receiving positive signals in EU-Turkish relations, says Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva
Defense Minister Canikli says army's training and recruitment mechanism are being redesigned after defeated coup
Suspect is said to be a senior member of terrorist group
At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border
19 soldiers, several former judges and prosecutors are among suspects
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to brief Foreign Affairs Committee on Turkey's foreign policy
The Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, already a major tourist destination with its stunning beaches and sunny skies, attracts both local and overseas tourists in the winter with its Saklikent ski resort
11 captured, six surrendered to security forces, says Interior Ministry
Rather than fielding its own candidate in 2019 polls, MHP will back the incumbent president, says party leader
Migrants held while illegally trying to get to Greece or having entered Turkey illegally
Security forces nab suspects in nationwide operations against drug trafficking
With 115,000 visitors, Ilgaz ski resort draws national and international attentions
6 terrorists 'neutralized' in air strike, military says
During visit to Germany, Turkish foreign minister urges action on Customs Union, fighting terrorist groups