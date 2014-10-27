Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:50, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
10:00, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Koreas express optimism at start of border talks
Koreas express optimism at start of border talks

High-level delegations meet for first dialogue in over two years

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Koreas kicked off formal talks Tuesday for the first time since December 2015, raising hopes the North will take part in next month’s Winter Olympics in the South.

Five-member government delegations from both sides began their meeting as planned at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT). They convened in the inter-Korean border truce village of Panmunjom, where North Korean soldiers were firing at one of their own defecting comrades as recently as November.

“We will make efforts to make the PyeongChang Games and the Paralympics a peace festival and help it serve as the first step toward an improvement in inter-Korean ties,” South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said on live television shortly before the talks began.

He also hinted the Koreas could repeat past marathon meetings, warning they would “not be in a hurry”.

Cho is the South’s chief delegate facing his North Korean counterpart Ri Son-gwon, head of Pyongyang’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.

Ri opened Tuesday’s dialogue by expressing his hope for a “precious” outcome and a “first new year present,” according to local news agency Yonhap.

“I came here with hopes that the two Koreas hold talks with a sincere and faithful attitude,” Ri said.

Aside from discussing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s Day offer to take part in PyeongChang 2018, the parties are also expected to focus on easing tensions that mounted last year amid North Korean nuclear weapons tests and South Korean military maneuvers with the United States.



Related north korea South Korea korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections

News

S Korea to tackle tensions in talks with North
S Korea to tackle tensions in talks with North

Koreas to hold talks next week
Koreas to hold talks next week

N. Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline
N Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

South Korea proposes high-level talks with North
South Korea proposes high-level talks with North

South Korean leader welcomes North’s dialogue offer
South Korean leader welcomes North s dialogue offer

S.Korea accepts flawed 'comfort women' deal
S Korea accepts flawed 'comfort women' deal

North Korea says will attend Olympics in rival South
North Korea says will attend Olympics in rival South

S. Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency'
S Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency'

Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N. Korea ties
Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N Korea ties

Shots at Koreas' border after new escape from North
Shots at Koreas' border after new escape from North

Seoul praises Trump's resolve on North Korea
Seoul praises Trump's resolve on North Korea

US flies bombers over Korean peninsula for drill: Seoul
US flies bombers over Korean peninsula for drill Seoul

Seoul says no more war on Korean Peninsula
Seoul says no more war on Korean Peninsula






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 