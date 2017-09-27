Worldbulletin News

20:51, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
History
10:17, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

Today in History January 9
Today in History January 9

Some events from the History

World Bulletin / News Desk

1719   Philip V of Spain declares war on France.
1776   Thomas Paine publishes Common Sense, a scathing attack on King George III's reign over the colonies and a call for complete independence.
1792   The Ottomans sign a treaty with the Russians ending a five year war.
1793   Jean Pierre Blanchard makes the first balloon flight in North America.
1861   Southern shellfire stops the Union supply ship Star of the West from entering Charleston Harbor on her way to Fort Sumter.
1861   Mississippi secedes from the Union.
1908   Count Zeppelin announces plans for his airship to carry 100 passengers.
1909   A Polar exploration team lead by Ernest Shackleton reaches 88 degrees, 23 minutes south longitude, 162 degrees east latitude. They are 97 nautical miles short of the South Pole, but the weather is too severe to continue.
1912   Colonel Theodore Roosevelt announces that he will run for president if asked.
1915   Pancho Villa signs a treaty with the United States, halting border conflicts.
1924   Ford Motor Co. stock is valued at nearly $1 billion.
1943   Soviet planes drop leaflets on the surrounded Germans in Stalingrad requesting their surrender with humane terms. The Germans refuse.
1945   U.S. troops land on Luzon, in the Philippines, 107 miles from Manila.
1947   French General Leclerc breaks off all talks with Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh.
1952   Jackie Robinson becomes the highest paid player in Brooklyn Dodger history.
1964   U.S. forces kill six Panamanian students protesting in the canal zone.
1974   Cambodian Government troops open a drive to avert insurgent attack on Phnom Penh.
1992   The Assembly of the Serb People in Bosnia and Herzegovina proclaims the creation of a new state within Yugoslavia, the Rupublika Srpska.
1996   A raid by Chechen separatists in the city of Kizlyar turns into a hostage crisis involving thousands of civilians.
2005   Mahmoud Abbas wins election to replace Yasser Arafat as President of the Palestinian National Authority.
2005   The Comprehensive Peace Agreement to end the Second Sudanese Civil War is signed by the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement.
2007   Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple, unveils the first iPhone.


