Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:49, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
Economy
10:36, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 rose slightly by 0.01 percent to open at 116,311.36 points on Tuesday.

The banking and holding sectors were up 0.02 and 0.19 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the investment trusts sector index was the best performer, gaining 1.19 percent, while the telecommunication sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.58 percent.

On Monday, The BIST 100 was down 0.29 percent or 333.43 points to close at 116,304.51 points, with a trading volume of 6.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.67 billion).

The USD/Turkish lira rate dropped to 3.7470 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.7450.

The euro/lira rate climbed slightly to 4.4830 from Monday’s close of 4.4810.

Brent oil stood at $68.19 per barrel at 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT) compared with $67.780 at Monday's close.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week

BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia

From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana

Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

Sales drop by 2.8 percent, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 gains 0.58 percent; USD/TRY, EUR/TRY exchange rates go down
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session

BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise  
Borsa Istanbul down 1 25 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul down 1.25 pct at close

US dollar/Turkish lira rate rises to 3.76; euro/ lira rate stands at 4.53
Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares

Ticket prices have risen by 3.4 percent across the UK in the biggest raise since last five years
Turkey records second-highest export volume
Turkey records second-highest export volume

Turkey's exports amounted to $157.1B in January-December 2017, according to Ministry of Customs and Trade  
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November

A total of 22.1M vehicles registered by the end of November 2017, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise

BIST 100 up 0.35 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate falls to 3.78, euro-lira hovers around 4.54
Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high
Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high

BIST 100 up 0.74 percent, currency exchange rates climb
Russia Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal
Russia, Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal

Nuclear agreement includes construction of nuclear power plants, mining of uranium
German inflation beats forecasts in December
German inflation beats forecasts in December

Consumer prices in Europe's biggest economy rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year this month, according to figures from federal statistics authority Destatis, faster than the 1.5-percent growth predicted by analysts.

News

Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week

Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session

Borsa Istanbul down 1.25 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul down 1 25 pct at close

Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading

Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Borsa Istanbul up at opening session






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 