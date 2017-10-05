Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 rose slightly by 0.01 percent to open at 116,311.36 points on Tuesday.

The banking and holding sectors were up 0.02 and 0.19 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the investment trusts sector index was the best performer, gaining 1.19 percent, while the telecommunication sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.58 percent.

On Monday, The BIST 100 was down 0.29 percent or 333.43 points to close at 116,304.51 points, with a trading volume of 6.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.67 billion).

The USD/Turkish lira rate dropped to 3.7470 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.7450.

The euro/lira rate climbed slightly to 4.4830 from Monday’s close of 4.4810.

Brent oil stood at $68.19 per barrel at 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT) compared with $67.780 at Monday's close.