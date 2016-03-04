Worldbulletin News

Turkey: One suspect arrested in anti-drug raid
Turkey: One suspect arrested in anti-drug raid

Operation was conducted in southern Adana province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in an anti-drug operation in the southern province of Adana, a security source said.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, the police stopped a lorry on the D-100 highway in the Saricam district.

Police discovered over 23 kilograms of marijuana inside a secret compartment in the tailgate of the lorry and arrested the driver on drug trafficking charges. 

The-49-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, the source added.  


