Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 17 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

The individuals have been arrested for “suspected involvement in terrorist activities”, the army claimed in a statement on Tuesday, without clarifying details.

According to official Palestinian statistics, some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and 300 minors.

Twelve members of the Palestinian Legislative Council also remain in Israeli custody.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.