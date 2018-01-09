'US, Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'

World Bulletin / News Desk
The U.S. administration last week suspended a $255 million military aid to Pakistan days after Trump took to Twitter and accused Pakistan of playing a “double-game” and providing sanctuary to the Afghan Taliban fighting American troops in neighboring Afghanistan.
Reacting sharply to the U.S. move, an irate Pakistan denied the charges and said it needed acknowledgment of its sacrifices in the war on terror.
Going a step further, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told local Geo TV that Islamabad no longer considers Washington an ally after “unilateral U.S actions”.
“This is the hardest time vis-a-vis relations between the two countries. It must not be taken lightly, especially by Pakistan because it has the potential to subvert regional peace efforts, particularly reconciliation attempts in Afghanistan,” retired Lt. Gen. Talat Masood, an Islamabad-based political and security analyst, told Anadolu Agency.
Relations between the two allies in the war against terrorism have further nosedived since Trump assumed office in January last year, mainly because of a clash of interests in war-torn Afghanistan.
Washington accuses Islamabad of providing safe havens to the powerful Haqqani network, which is blamed for numerous brazen attacks on foreign forces in Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul in recent years.
Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine
Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction
Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks
Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections