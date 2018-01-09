'US, Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump’s first tweet of the New Year followed by the suspension of military aid to Pakistan have brought checkered relations between the two allies to their lowest ebb, according to local analysts.

The U.S. administration last week suspended a $255 million military aid to Pakistan days after Trump took to Twitter and accused Pakistan of playing a “double-game” and providing sanctuary to the Afghan Taliban fighting American troops in neighboring Afghanistan.

Reacting sharply to the U.S. move, an irate Pakistan denied the charges and said it needed acknowledgment of its sacrifices in the war on terror.

Going a step further, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told local Geo TV that Islamabad no longer considers Washington an ally after “unilateral U.S actions”.

“This is the hardest time vis-a-vis relations between the two countries. It must not be taken lightly, especially by Pakistan because it has the potential to subvert regional peace efforts, particularly reconciliation attempts in Afghanistan,” retired Lt. Gen. Talat Masood, an Islamabad-based political and security analyst, told Anadolu Agency.

Relations between the two allies in the war against terrorism have further nosedived since Trump assumed office in January last year, mainly because of a clash of interests in war-torn Afghanistan.

Washington accuses Islamabad of providing safe havens to the powerful Haqqani network, which is blamed for numerous brazen attacks on foreign forces in Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul in recent years.