UK education secretary resigns amid cabinet reshuffle

World Bulletin / News Desk

UK Education Secretary Justine Greening resigned Monday rather than accept a new post in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Greening resisted a request to move to the welfare and pensions ministry.

In her resignation statement, Greening said she would continue her efforts to promote youth development outside the government.

“Honour & privilege to serve in Govt since 2010. Social mobility matters to me & our country more than my ministerial career. I'll continue to do everything I can to create a country that has equality of opportunity for young people & I’ll keep working hard as MP for Putney,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Damian Hinds has been announced as the new secretary of state for education.

Meanwhile, in a cabinet reshuffle which political columnists described as a reboot, immigration minister Brandon Lewis has been announced as the new Conservative Party chairman, replacing Patrick McLoughlin. James Cleverly has been appointed Lewis’s deputy.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has replaced James Brokenshire as Northern Ireland secretary.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt's title has been updated as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Sajid Javid has been announced as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. He was previously Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

David Lidington has become the new minister for the Cabinet Office in a move to replace Damian Green, who resigned last month after admitting to making “misleading” statements about allegations pornography was found on his parliamentary computer.

However, Lidington has not been given Green’s First Secretary of State title.

David Gauke has replaced Lidington as Justice Secretary.

Three ministers -- Chris Skidmore, Andrew Jones and Marcus Jones -- are leaving their posts.