64 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean

World Bulletin / News Desk
The migrants “lost their lives in the shipwreck that occurred Saturday. According to testimonies gathered by IOM Italia staff in Catania, the rubber dinghy, at the time of departure, was carrying 150 migrants. Survivors total 86. Eight corpses have been recovered and there are 56 missing migrants," IOM’s Italy spokesperson Flavio Di Giacomo said on Twitter.
The deaths represent the first major migrant tragedy of 2018 in the Mediterranean Sea.
A total of 171,635 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea during 2017 compared with 363,504 arrivals across the region in 2016, according to the UN migration agency.
The number of deaths during the perilous journey across the Mediterranean totaled 3,116 last year, marking a significant drop from 5,143 deaths in 2016.
According to the IOM, some 119,310 people arrived by sea as irregular migrants to Italy in 2017, the lowest total in four years.
Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine
Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction
Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks
Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections