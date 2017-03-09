Kosovo PM fails to get US visa

World Bulletin / News Desk
Local media in the capital Pristina reported Sunday that the U.S. Embassy had denied the visa request.
Haradinaj was supposed to attend events organized by the National Guard’s commanding officer in the state of Iowa, Major General Tim Orr, on Jan. 11.
A spokesperson for the Iowa National Guard, Colonel Greg Hapgood, told Radio Free Europe on Monday that it was a shame the visit could not be realized and that they could not get more information.
"It is incredibly unfortunate that he was unable to get a visa to come and join us. The explanation was that it's just not going to happen in this time frame, and we did not get a lot of additional information" Hapgood said.
But Radio Free Europe said Haradinaj failed to get the visa after the international community, led by the U.S., expressed sharp opposition to Pristina’s intention to abolish a newly established War Crimes Chamber in Kosovo.
Haradinaj was detained in France in January 2017, accused of committing war crimes in June 1999 when he was commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army.
Serbia has demanded his extradition, but French courts have rejected the demand.
Haradinaj was later released on bail pending court proceedings.
His political coalition won the last parliamentary election in June 2017.
The 48-year-old was one of the key figures in the former Kosovo Liberation Army during the 1998-1999 war with Serb forces.
Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine
Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction
Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks
Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections