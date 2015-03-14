Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:50, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
Africa
Update: 13:51, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Nigerian military helicopter crashes
Nigerian military helicopter crashes

Military helicopter and not fighter jet has crashed as mentioned in previous story

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Nigerian military helicopter on Monday crashed in northeastern region as it embarked on a counterinsurgency mission against Boko Haram extremists, according to a military spokesman.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, said the crash resulted in ‘significant damage’ to the Mi-17 helicopter.

“There was, however, no loss of lives as a result of the incident. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices,” according to Adesanya, an Air Vice Marshal.

Air bombardments of Boko Haram hideouts have been a key to Nigeria’s counterinsurgency operations in the northeast, with hundreds of raids embarked upon in weeks to assist the land troops.

 



Related nigeria helicopter crash
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections

News

Helicopter crash kills 2 soldiers in SW Algeria
Helicopter crash kills 2 soldiers in SW Algeria

13 martyred in military helicopter crash in Turkey
13 martyred in military helicopter crash in Turkey

Police helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey
Police helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey

Probe launched into Istanbul helicopter crash
Probe launched into Istanbul helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes in Istanbul suburb
Helicopter crashes in Istanbul suburb

Helicopter with nine aboard crashes in Japan
Helicopter with nine aboard crashes in Japan

Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria

Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state

Transparency call over $16.8B in Nigerian oil revenues
Transparency call over 16 8B in Nigerian oil revenues

US agrees to sell fighter jets to Nigeria
US agrees to sell fighter jets to Nigeria

Nigerian parliament probes hijab case
Nigerian parliament probes hijab case

Nigeria: Senate chief to face corruption charges
Nigeria Senate chief to face corruption charges






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 