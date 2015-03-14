Nigerian military helicopter crashes

World Bulletin / News Desk
Olatokunbo Adesanya, spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, said the crash resulted in ‘significant damage’ to the Mi-17 helicopter.
“There was, however, no loss of lives as a result of the incident. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices,” according to Adesanya, an Air Vice Marshal.
Air bombardments of Boko Haram hideouts have been a key to Nigeria’s counterinsurgency operations in the northeast, with hundreds of raids embarked upon in weeks to assist the land troops.
