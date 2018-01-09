2 killed as small plane crashes in UK

World Bulletin / News Desk
The local ambulance services rushed to the scene near the border area between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire after the crash took place.
“Two people have died after a light aircraft crash,” a statement from the Westmidlands Ambulance Service said.
“Due to the foggy conditions at the time, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, had landed a couple of miles from the crash scene and were picked up by a paramedic officer in a car and were taken to the scene,” it said.
Two ambulances and a second paramedic officer also attended the scene, according to officials.
"Police received a report at 12.49 p.m. today,” Superintendent Kevin Purcell said.
"The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed,” he added.
“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team of inspectors to Gloucestershire to investigate an accident involving a light aircraft,” a spokesperson of the branch said.
