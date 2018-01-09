Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:50, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
Europe
Update: 14:28, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
2 killed as small plane crashes in UK
2 killed as small plane crashes in UK

Incident took place near border area between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people have died after a small plane crashed in central England on Monday.

The local ambulance services rushed to the scene near the border area between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire after the crash took place.

“Two people have died after a light aircraft crash,” a statement from the Westmidlands Ambulance Service said.

“Due to the foggy conditions at the time, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, had landed a couple of miles from the crash scene and were picked up by a paramedic officer in a car and were taken to the scene,” it said.

Two ambulances and a second paramedic officer also attended the scene, according to officials.

"Police received a report at 12.49 p.m. today,” Superintendent Kevin Purcell said.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed,” he added.

 “The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team of inspectors to Gloucestershire to investigate an accident involving a light aircraft,” a spokesperson of the branch said.



Related Plane Crash UK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections

News

Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that

3 dead in small plane crash in southern Australia
3 dead in small plane crash in southern Australia

Myanmar plane crash toll rises to 46 as search resumes
Myanmar plane crash toll rises to 46 as search resumes

Storms hinder desperate search for Myanmar plane wreck
Storms hinder desperate search for Myanmar plane wreck

Co-pilot in plane crash near Everest dies of injuries
Co-pilot in plane crash near Everest dies of injuries

US: 2 'missing' after small plane crash in New Jersey
US 2 'missing' after small plane crash in New Jersey

UK education secretary resigns amid cabinet reshuffle
UK education secretary resigns amid cabinet reshuffle

UK's Farage says EU's Barnier doesn't get Brexit
UK's Farage says EU's Barnier doesn't get Brexit

UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit
UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit

UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares

UK: Fire destroys more than 1,000 cars in Liverpool
UK Fire destroys more than 1 000 cars in Liverpool

Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead
Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 