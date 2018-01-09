2 killed as small plane crashes in UK

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people have died after a small plane crashed in central England on Monday.

The local ambulance services rushed to the scene near the border area between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire after the crash took place.

“Two people have died after a light aircraft crash,” a statement from the Westmidlands Ambulance Service said.

“Due to the foggy conditions at the time, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, had landed a couple of miles from the crash scene and were picked up by a paramedic officer in a car and were taken to the scene,” it said.

Two ambulances and a second paramedic officer also attended the scene, according to officials.

"Police received a report at 12.49 p.m. today,” Superintendent Kevin Purcell said.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed,” he added.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team of inspectors to Gloucestershire to investigate an accident involving a light aircraft,” a spokesperson of the branch said.