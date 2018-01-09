Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:49, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:55, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
North Korea says will attend Olympics in rival South
North Korea says will attend Olympics in rival South

Seoul urged that reunions of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War be held at the same time as the Games.

World Bulletin / News Desk

North Korea said it was willing to send athletes and a high-level delegation to the forthcoming Winter Olympics in the South on Tuesday as the rivals held their first official talks in more than two years after high tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

The talks were held in Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that splits the peninsula, with the North's group walking over the Military Demarcation Line to the Peace House venue on the southern side -- just yards from where a defector ran across in a hail of bullets two months ago.

"The North side proposed dispatching a high-level delegation, a National Olympic Committee delegation, athletes, supporters, art performers, observers, a taekwondo demonstration team and journalists" to the Games, the South's vice unification minister Chun Hae-Sung told journalists.

Looking businesslike, the South's Unification minister Cho Myoung-Gyon and the North's chief delegate Ri Son-Gwon shook hands at the entrance to the building, and again across the table.

In accordance with standard practice in the North, Ri wore a badge on his left lapel bearing an image of the country's founding father Kim Il-Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong-Il. 

Cho also wore a lapel badge, depicting the South Korean flag.

In addition to the resumption of family reunions, Seoul suggested the two sides march together at the opening ceremony. It also called for Red Cross talks and military discussions to prevent "accidental clashes".

"Let's present the people with a precious new year's gift," said the North's Ri. "There is a saying that a journey taken by two lasts longer than the one travelled alone."

The atmosphere was friendlier than at past meetings, and Cho told Ri that Seoul believed "guests from the North are going to join many others from all around the world" at the Olympics.

"The people have a strong desire to see the North and South move toward peace and reconciliation," he added.



Related South Korea olympic Nkorea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections

News

Host South Korea ‘respects’ Russia's Olympics ban
Host South Korea respects Russia's Olympics ban

European IOC chief arrested in Rio over ticket scam
European IOC chief arrested in Rio over ticket scam

Refugees to have their own team at Olympics
Refugees to have their own team at Olympics

Refugees run for Rio Olympic dream team
Refugees run for Rio Olympic dream team

S.Korea accepts flawed 'comfort women' deal
S Korea accepts flawed 'comfort women' deal

Koreas express optimism at start of border talks
Koreas express optimism at start of border talks

S Korea to tackle tensions in talks with North
S Korea to tackle tensions in talks with North

Koreas to hold talks next week
Koreas to hold talks next week

S. Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency'
S Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency'

N. Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline
N Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

N. Korea names delegates for inter-Korean talks
N Korea names delegates for inter-Korean talks

Seoul offers high-level delegation for N. Korea talks
Seoul offers high-level delegation for N Korea talks

Seoul reassures US on North Korea talks
Seoul reassures US on North Korea talks

N. Korea's Kim reaches out to South
N Korea's Kim reaches out to South

Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N. Korea ties
Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N Korea ties

China rejects Trump accusation on oil transfer to N. Korea
China rejects Trump accusation on oil transfer to N Korea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 