Update: 16:15, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Senior Hamas leader Emad al-Elemi was shot in Gaza City on Tuesday, the pro-Hamas Aqsa television said.

The television, citing medical sources, said al-Elemi was shot in the head and was transferred to Al-Shifa hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting.

There was no comment from Hamas on the development.