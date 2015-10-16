Worldbulletin News

Today's News
20:51, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
Update: 16:15, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting

World Bulletin / News Desk

Senior Hamas leader Emad al-Elemi was shot in Gaza City on Tuesday, the pro-Hamas Aqsa television said.

The television, citing medical sources, said al-Elemi was shot in the head and was transferred to Al-Shifa hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting.

There was no comment from Hamas on the development.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

