Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:50, 09 January 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 16:54, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
S.Korea accepts flawed 'comfort women' deal
S.Korea accepts flawed 'comfort women' deal

Seoul will not attempt to renegotiate controversial compensation agreement with Japan

World Bulletin / News Desk

South Korea conceded Tuesday that it would not abandon a contentious "comfort women" deal reached between Tokyo and Seoul's previous administration in 2015, despite admitting it failed to consider the opinions of now-elderly victims of Japanese colonial-era sexual slavery.

An investigation ordered by President Moon Jae-in, who took office last May, found the 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) compensation agreement to be flawed -- prompting speculation it might be canceled or renegotiated. Moon also welcomed surviving "comfort women" to a presidential office lunch last week.

However, after Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono warned Seoul late December against trying to alter a deal originally celebrated as "irreversible," his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-hwa clarified the situation on Tuesday.

"It cannot be denied that the 2015 deal was an official agreement reached between the governments of each country, and our government will not demand renegotiation," Kang said in a statement carried by Yonhap News Agency.

Instead of using Tokyo's fund, however, Seoul will now pay victims with its own money. Kang added that South Korea hoped Japan would offer the victims what they still sought -- "a voluntary and sincere apology."

Another victim passed away at age 89 last Friday, leaving just 31 known surviving Korean "comfort women" among the thousands of sex slaves drafted by Imperial Japan.

The latest woman to have died was just 13 when she was taken and forced to serve Japanese soldiers in a brothel in Manchuria.



Related South Korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession in Bethlehem
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO
US judge evades question on his affiliation with FETO

Judge in the Turkish banker trial refuses tie with FETO, while adopting FETO linked reports and fugitives as evidence
Twitter won't block world leaders citing need for discourse
Twitter won't block world leaders, citing need for discourse

The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections

News

North Korea says will attend Olympics in rival South
North Korea says will attend Olympics in rival South

Koreas express optimism at start of border talks
Koreas express optimism at start of border talks

S Korea to tackle tensions in talks with North
S Korea to tackle tensions in talks with North

Koreas to hold talks next week
Koreas to hold talks next week

S. Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency'
S Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency'

N. Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline
N Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 